KeyCorp Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $220.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

PCTY stock opened at $168.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

