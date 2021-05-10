KeyCorp Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $220.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.
PCTY stock opened at $168.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.