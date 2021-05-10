KeyCorp Weighs in on Carvana Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

CVNA stock opened at $247.81 on Monday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total value of $17,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,006.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,054 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.76, for a total value of $3,280,385.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 986,537 shares of company stock valued at $275,913,920. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

