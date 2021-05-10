Keystone Wealth Partners Buys 47,751 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,751 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 9.2% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.51 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $62.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54.

