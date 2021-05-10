Keystone Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 201 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Shopify makes up 0.1% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,108.60 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $685.00 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.12, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,149.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

