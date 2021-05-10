Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$175.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KXS. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$200.00.

Shares of KXS opened at C$149.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 248.16. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$224.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$153.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$172.11.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

