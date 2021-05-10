Kinross Gold (KGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.