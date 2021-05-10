Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post $139.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.68 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $117.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $575.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.44 million to $586.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $700.31 million, with estimates ranging from $670.08 million to $728.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNSL. Truist dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,845,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.30. 92,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,039. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.80. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $127.14 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

