Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.25

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $259,895.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,428.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $902,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284,297 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66,599 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $35,218,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $34,599,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

