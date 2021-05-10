Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 7.56%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

