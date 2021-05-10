Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.
OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.57.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
