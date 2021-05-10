Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

