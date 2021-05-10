Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $58.48

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.48, but opened at $56.84. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 11,719 shares.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $57,076,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 383,794 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $5,828,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

