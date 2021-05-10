Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

