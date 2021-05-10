Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Koppers also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

KOP traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $37.72. 1,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. Koppers has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $801.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Koppers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

