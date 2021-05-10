Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 335,925 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 223.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,925 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $33,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $74.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.90, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

