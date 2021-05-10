Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 63,085 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Bandwidth makes up approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $48,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 191.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $125.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.45 and its 200 day moving average is $152.79.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

