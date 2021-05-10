KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Holdings Reduced by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,476 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 3.60% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 129.7% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 559,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 92,417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KBA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.01. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,478. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52.

