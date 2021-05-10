Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,721 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,529. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.79 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.34 and its 200-day moving average is $331.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.