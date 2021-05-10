Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.1% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 61.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.48. 39,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $159.29. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

