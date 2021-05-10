Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.23. 7,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,066. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.70 and its 200 day moving average is $285.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

