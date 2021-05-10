Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases Shares of 4,291 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after buying an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,855,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $21,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

