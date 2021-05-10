Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 992 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $315.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,625. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $315.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,648 shares of company stock worth $47,657,847. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.