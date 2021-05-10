Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €103.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.88 ($96.32).

ETR KRN opened at €75.15 ($88.41) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.79.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

