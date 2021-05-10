Kuai Token (KT) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.49 million and $42.76 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00086577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.24 or 0.00810265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00107144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,375.71 or 0.09302287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050305 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,304,238 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.