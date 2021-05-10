Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.14. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 539 shares changing hands.

KURA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,621 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Kura Oncology by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.