Kusama Reaches Market Cap of $3.67 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $433.10 or 0.00754921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.67 billion and $199.71 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00068746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00249239 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.24 or 0.01210097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,298.18 or 0.99874114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.