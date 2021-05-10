La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LZB. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $44.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

