Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.90

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $937.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

