Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $630.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $616.30 and a 200-day moving average of $521.69. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.34 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

