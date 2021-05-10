Lamden Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $130,408.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $16.11 million and approximately $130,408.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

