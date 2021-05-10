Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Bank of America raised Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LSGOF opened at $10.35 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

