Largo Resources (LGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$55.07 million during the quarter.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of LGO stock opened at C$21.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Largo Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.70 and a 12 month high of C$22.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.