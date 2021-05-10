Legrand’s (LGRVF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LGRVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Legrand from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

LGRVF stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legrand will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

