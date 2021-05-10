Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Leidos stock opened at $104.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Leidos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

