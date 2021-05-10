Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 1,473,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,281. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

