Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.760 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.66. 26,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.