LHT Price Tops $0.0048 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. LHT has a market capitalization of $239,604.24 and approximately $27.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007697 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 414.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001196 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000114 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

