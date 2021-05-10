Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Holdings Raised by Infini Master Fund

Infini Master Fund boosted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Li Auto makes up approximately 2.1% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Infini Master Fund’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Li Auto by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $40,137,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ:LI opened at $18.26 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.