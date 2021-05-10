Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.48

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.48 and last traded at $221.48, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.68.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

