Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

LCUT stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 45,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 66,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.