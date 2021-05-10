Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.18 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00003769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00676989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

