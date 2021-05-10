Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report sales of $45.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the lowest is $40.69 million. Limoneira posted sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $182.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.78 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $212.44 million to $252.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

LMNR has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 6,119 shares worth $107,346. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Limoneira by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Limoneira by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $333.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

