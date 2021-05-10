Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

