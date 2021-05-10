Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.
Shares of LINC traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
