Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LAC. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 177,098 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 740,841 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $9,789,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

