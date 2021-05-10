Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Cary T. Fu Sells 2,145 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40.
NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $10.07 on Monday, reaching $254.25. 71,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.66 and its 200-day moving average is $253.57.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 19.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Littelfuse by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.
Littelfuse Company Profile
Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
