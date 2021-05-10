Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Cary T. Fu Sells 2,145 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $10.07 on Monday, reaching $254.25. 71,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.66 and its 200-day moving average is $253.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 19.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Littelfuse by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

