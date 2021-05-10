LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.13% of Central Garden & Pet worth $61,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,609,000 after purchasing an additional 257,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,489,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

