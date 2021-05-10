LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 573,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $95,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $195.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

