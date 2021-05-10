LSV Asset Management Sells 67,300 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,735,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $56,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,320,000 after acquiring an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 365,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 192,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.49 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.