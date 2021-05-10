Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) PT Raised to $0.80

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.60 to $0.80 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

LUCRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.80 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUCRF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. 187,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Lucara Diamond has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

