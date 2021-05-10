Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE LL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $702.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

