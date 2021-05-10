Lumentum (LITE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

