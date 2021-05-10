Lumentum (LITE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $112.08.
In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
